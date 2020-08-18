Michaelsen, Virginia M.

Virginia M, Michaelsen, age 88, of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her residence. Virginia was born on May 24, 1932, in Council Bluffs to the late Otha and Doris (Lukehart) Allen. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Michaelsen in 2002; brother, Clarence. She is survived by sons, L.E. and Linda Stewart of Mexico; J.A. Stewart and fiancé Donna Weyers of Council Bluffs. Graveside service on Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Methodist Childrens Hospital in Omaha.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Michaelsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.