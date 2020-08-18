You have permission to edit this article.
Michaelsen, Virginia M.
Michaelsen, Virginia M.

Virginia M, Michaelsen, age 88, of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her residence. Virginia was born on May 24, 1932, in Council Bluffs to the late Otha and Doris (Lukehart) Allen. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Michaelsen in 2002; brother, Clarence. She is survived by sons, L.E. and Linda Stewart of Mexico; J.A. Stewart and fiancé Donna Weyers of Council Bluffs. Graveside service on Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Methodist Childrens Hospital in Omaha.

Michaelsen, Virginia M.
Michaelsen, Virginia M.
