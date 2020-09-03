Bernard J. Miller, age 97 of Omaha passed away on September 1, 2020, at his home. Bernard was born on May 6, 1923 in Council Bluffs to the late Guy and Myrtle (Kellogg) Miller. Bernard served his country in the US Army Air corps during World War II. Bernard married Thelma Allen on March 6, 1943. Bernard was Safety Director for Union Pacific Railroad. Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Miller in 1998; parents; grandson, Bernard Miller III. Survivors include daughters, Trudy Vomacka; Janelle and King Hawes all of Omaha; son, Bernard Miller Jr. and wife Patti of Princeton, MN.; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson. Private family burial of cremated remains.
