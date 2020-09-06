Miller, Edward & Cheryl

Edward "Tobe" Miller, age 82, passed away July 27, 2020, and Cheryl Miller age 79, passed away August 12, 2020. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 12, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside Service at 11 a.m., in the Crescent Cemetery in Crescent, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.
