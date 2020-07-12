Miller, Renee

Renee J. Miller, 54 years, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 19, 2020. She was born in Great Falls, Mont., on January 11, 1966, to the late John and Alice (Dague) Crunkleton. She married Delbert Miller in 2005, they had five children and seven grandbabies who Renee enjoyed spending time with. Out of all the jobs Renee had in life, her favorite was being a mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Patricia Arndt; and cousin, Tammy Lesmeister. Renee is survived by her husband, Delbert Miller; children, Amber (Jason) Crunkleton, Torie (Mark) Brummett, Mallory Miller, Caitlyn (Jeff) Hazlewood, Carly Miller; grandchildren, Nicolas Henfer, Kyle Wutkin, Riley Wutkin, Nolan Boyer, Liam Boyer, Hudson Morris, Theo Brummett; sisters, Tisha Crunkleton and Elizabeth Crunkleton; brother, Jason Crunkleton; step-mother, Ila Crunkleton; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials.
