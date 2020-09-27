Miller, Wayne

 Skip to main content
Wayne E. Miller, age 82, was born on November 27, 1937 and passed away on September 20, 2020. Memorial Service will be held at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, October 10, at 2pm. The family will direct memorials.

