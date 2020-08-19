Moffatt, Byron "Mike"

You have permission to edit this article.
Byron L. "Mike" Moffatt, age 79, of Red Oak, Iowa, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away August 16, 2020, at Montgomery County Hospital in Red Oak. Mike was born May 15, 1941 in Council Bluffs to the late Byron L. and Virginia (Carman) Moffatt, Sr. He worked for England Distributing and Douglas and Lomason Company. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Moffatt in 1997. Mike is survived by his daughters, Kelly Cave, Kathy (Mark) Palmquist, Kim (Jim) Laughlin all of Red Oak; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, David (Joy) Moffatt; sister, Judy (Dennis) Taylor all of Mendenhall, MS; sister-in-law, Joy Moffatt of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Friday, 10 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Hazel Dell Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Visitation with family present, Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required by the family. Casual attire has been requested. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Red Oak Fire Department or Montgomery County Hospital.

