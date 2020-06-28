Anne Garst Molck, died June 2, 2020, under the care of Arkansas Hospice at Good Samaritan in Hot Springs Village, Ark. Anne's adventures began when she was born on July 7, 1940, to the late Gerald (Jerry) and Pat Murphy Garst, in Council Bluffs. After her 1958 graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School she completed business school. She entered the secretarial field in Omaha, Neb., followed by two decades in the Dallas, Texas area. In the mid 70's she discovered her true calling in the holistic health field as a massage therapist. For over 35 years she developed her expertise as an active member of the American Massage Therapist Association. Her outreach to others specializing in massage and holistic remedies continued through her business PeacEnergy upon her move to Edwards, Colo., and subsequently in Hot Springs Village, AR. Anne is survived by her son, C. Randall Molck, of Hot Springs; brother, Blaine Garst, of Los Altos, Calif.; sister, Jan (Dale) Stevens, of Frankfort, Ken., and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in Council Bluffs in the distant future.
