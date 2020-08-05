You have permission to edit this article.
Monroe, Randy
Monroe, Randy

Randy Wes Monroe Randy Wes Monroe, born March 11, 1954, passed away August 2, 2020. Services, Friday, 10 a.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment in the Crescent Cemetery. Visitation, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., also at the Cutler-O'Neill Chapel. Memorials may be given to Community Alliance, Omaha, Neb.

Monroe, Randy
Service information

Aug 6
Visitation
Thursday, August 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Aug 7
Funeral Service
Friday, August 7, 2020
10:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
