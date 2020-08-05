Randy Wes Monroe Randy Wes Monroe, born March 11, 1954, passed away August 2, 2020. Services, Friday, 10 a.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment in the Crescent Cemetery. Visitation, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., also at the Cutler-O'Neill Chapel. Memorials may be given to Community Alliance, Omaha, Neb.
Service information
Aug 6
Visitation
Thursday, August 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Aug 7
Funeral Service
Friday, August 7, 2020
10:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
