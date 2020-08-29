Shawn D. Morgal, age 55 of Council Bluffs passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. Shawn was born on March 1, 1965, in Council Bluffs to the late David and Beverly (Rowe) Morgal. Shawn was owner and operator of A+ Landscaping. Prior working for several years at Sherbondy's Garden Center and Nielsens Nursery. Shawn was preceded in death by his daughter, Lashawnda; parents; brother, Jim; sisters, Deborah Mass; Kim McDaniel and Pamela Ellis. Shawn is survived by sons, Steven and Morgan Morgal; David and Loni Neve; grandchildren, Aaliyah; Adrianne; Paxton; Charlotte and Bailey; aunt, cousins and many nieces and nephews. Shawn was well known for his beautiful ponds and landscaping. He will be missed by many. Cremation. Private family services at a later date.
