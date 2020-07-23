Harvey William Moss, age 92, passed away July 20, 2020. Harvey was born December 5, 1927, to H. Guy and Elmo (Breneman) Moss, in Council Bluffs. Harvey married Berniece Miller on September 3, 1949. The couple made their home on the Moss family farm near Macedonia, Iowa. Harvey and Berniece were blessed with three sons, Kenton, Kevin and Jason. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin; wife, Berniece; siblings, Vernon Moss, Celia Wilhelm and James Moss. Harvey is survived by his sons, Dr. Kenton and wife Kathy, of Algona, Iowa, Jason and wife Karen, of Council Bluffs; daughter-in-law, Peggy Moss, of Eagan, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Lindsay (Nigel) Millard, Amber (Derek) Hemphill, Drew (Melanie) Moss, Cynthia (Cole) Kantos, Scott (Anna) Moss, Keith Moss, Kyle Moss, Austin Moss and Benjamin Moss; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor, Iowa. Burial will be at the Macedonia Cemetery. The family requests masks to be worn by those in attendance. Memorials can be directed to Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Service information
11:00AM
12 Park Street
Treynor, IA 51575
5:00PM-7:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
