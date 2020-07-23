Moss, Harvey
0 entries

Moss, Harvey

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Harvey William Moss, age 92, passed away July 20, 2020. Harvey was born December 5, 1927, to H. Guy and Elmo (Breneman) Moss, in Council Bluffs. Harvey married Berniece Miller on September 3, 1949. The couple made their home on the Moss family farm near Macedonia, Iowa. Harvey and Berniece were blessed with three sons, Kenton, Kevin and Jason. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin; wife, Berniece; siblings, Vernon Moss, Celia Wilhelm and James Moss. Harvey is survived by his sons, Dr. Kenton and wife Kathy, of Algona, Iowa, Jason and wife Karen, of Council Bluffs; daughter-in-law, Peggy Moss, of Eagan, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Lindsay (Nigel) Millard, Amber (Derek) Hemphill, Drew (Melanie) Moss, Cynthia (Cole) Kantos, Scott (Anna) Moss, Keith Moss, Kyle Moss, Austin Moss and Benjamin Moss; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor, Iowa. Burial will be at the Macedonia Cemetery. The family requests masks to be worn by those in attendance. Memorials can be directed to Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department or St. Paul Lutheran Church.

+1 
Moss, Harvey
+1 
Moss, Harvey
To send flowers to the family of Harvey Moss, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 25
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, July 25, 2020
11:00AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church - Treynor
12 Park Street
Treynor, IA 51575
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News