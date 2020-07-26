Mullins, Mark
Mullins, Mark

Mark Mullins, 62, of Malvern, Iowa, passed away on July 21, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb. He is survived by wife, Robin Mullins, of Malvern; son, Sean Mullins, of Oakland, Iowa; daughter, Jennie Mullins , of Randolph, Iowa; granddaughter, Kaylee Mullins, of Randolph; brothers, Steve (Laura) Mullins, of Beatrice, Neb., Todd (Melinda) Mullins, of Garwin, Iowa; and Brian (Melissa) Mullins, of Battle Creek, Iowa. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern, followed by an inurnment in the Malvern Cemetery. Memorials are directed to the family.

Mullins, Mark
