Mullins, Mark

Mark Mullins, 62, of Malvern, Iowa, passed away on July 21, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb. He is survived by wife, Robin Mullins, of Malvern; son, Sean Mullins, of Oakland, Iowa; daughter, Jennie Mullins , of Randolph, Iowa; granddaughter, Kaylee Mullins, of Randolph; brothers, Steve (Laura) Mullins, of Beatrice, Neb., Todd (Melinda) Mullins, of Garwin, Iowa; and Brian (Melissa) Mullins, of Battle Creek, Iowa. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern, followed by an inurnment in the Malvern Cemetery. Memorials are directed to the family.
