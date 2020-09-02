Nelson, Sharon

Sharon L. Nelson age 84, passed away September 1, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village. Born, January 6th 1936 in Shenandoah, Iowa to the late Howard and Phyllis Proctor. Sharon was united in marriage to Edwin L. Nelson on November 10, 1956 until his passing on March 14th 2020. Sharon is also preceded by infant sons, Temple Richard, George Michael; son, Mike Nelson; brothers, Richard and Keith Proctor. Survivors include twin daughters, Cheryl and Carol Nelson; grandchildren, Laycie and Lexie Riddle, Ashley, Christopher and Michael Nelson Jr; and Josh Gardner; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Proctor Brown Prine. Sharon worked as hair dresser for over 58 years. Due to Covid 19, A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
