Ronald G. Newman Sr., age 80, passed away July 10, 2020. He was born near Pacific Junction, Iowa, on November 15, 1939, to the late Bernard and L. Josephine (Campbell) Newman. Ronald proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from ASARCO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; daughter, Reneigh Jo; brothers, Dale, Bill, Bernie and Jack; and an infant son. Ronald is survived by his children, Rondaline Newman, Ronald Newman Jr. (Lisa); sisters, Virginia Porter and Connie Crowder; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday July 13, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 1 p.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment is in West Liberty Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
Service information
1:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
5:00PM-7:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
