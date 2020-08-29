 Skip to main content
Newman, Virginia
Virginia L. Newman, age 80, died August 28, 2020. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Phannie Stewart; husband, Lendol Newman; brothers, Joseph and James Stewart; sisters, Phannie Cox, Bula Taylor, Joan Fowler and Evelyn Foutch. Virginia is survived by her children, Debbie Brandenburg (Mark), George Lawrence, Brenda Elgan, Terry Newman; sister, Mabel Taylor; grandchildren and great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday August 31, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. Cortege will leave at 11 a.m., for a graveside service in Fairview Cemetery.

