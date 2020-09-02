Nielsen, Darlene

Darlene Ann Nielsen, age 85, passed away August 25, 2020. Darlene was born in Council Bluffs, IA on April 25, 1935 to the late Jack and Anna (Price) Lake. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James C. Nielsen; infant sister, Norma Jean Lake. Darlene is survived by her children, Dave Nielsen, Nancy Barney and Randy Nielsen; granddaughters, Tiffani, Rachel, Angela and Megan; great granddaughters, Rylie, Ruby and Eloie; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, visitation will be held the hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Boomer Township. Memorials can be directed to Grange Cemetery Fund.
