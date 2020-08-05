Nightser, Dale

Dale L. Nightser, age 73, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away August 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine. Dale was born October 12, 1946, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Dean and Betty (Shreves) Nightser, Sr. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1964. Dale was a chef and owner of Dale and Nancy's Restaurant. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Nightser, Jr. Dale is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Sean (Leigh) Nightser, Judy Nightser, Lori (Al) Ruble, Shane Nightser, Jason Nightser, Matthew Nightser; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grand-children; brothers, Gary (Judy) Nightser, Mark (Mary Ann) Nightser; sister-in-law, Betty Nightser; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial service, Friday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
1:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
