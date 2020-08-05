Nightser, Dale

You have permission to edit this article.
Dale L. Nightser, age 73, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away August 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine. Dale was born October 12, 1946, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Dean and Betty (Shreves) Nightser, Sr. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1964. Dale was a chef and owner of Dale and Nancy's Restaurant. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Nightser, Jr. Dale is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Sean (Leigh) Nightser, Judy Nightser, Lori (Al) Ruble, Shane Nightser, Jason Nightser, Matthew Nightser; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grand-children; brothers, Gary (Judy) Nightser, Mark (Mary Ann) Nightser; sister-in-law, Betty Nightser; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial service, Friday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Service information

Aug 6
Visitation
Thursday, August 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Aug 7
Memorial Service
Friday, August 7, 2020
1:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
