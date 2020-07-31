Norris, Rose

Rose A. Norris, age 78, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Omaha, Neb., passed away on July 28, 2020. Rose was born on March 16, 1942, in Chicago, Ill. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Rocco M. and Rose (Pascucci) Giorno; husband, Danny Bruce Norris and 10 siblings. Rose is survived by her son, Joe Norris, of Council Bluffs. Memorial service, Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorials.
Service information
Aug 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 1, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
