North, Eunice

Eunice Fay (Collins) North, age 80, of Boone, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Mary Greeley Medical Center, in Ames, Iowa, after a battle with COVID-19. Eunice was born on May 23, 1940, to John and Ellen (Gutheil) Collins, in Council Bluffs. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958. On May 23, 1959, Eunice was united in marriage with Clay F. North, Jr., in Council Bluffs. The couple shared a birthday and a wedding date - easy to remember dates and an excuse to have a big party! Clay and Eunice moved to Boone in 1966, when Clay became an Iowa State Trooper. Eunice's professional career started in Council Bluffs at the Iowa Power and Light Company. When they relocated to Boone, she drove the Boone County Educational Library bus to share books with elementary students in the county. She then continued her professional journey as a secretary at a local CPA office and finally at the Methodist Church until her retirement. Eunice was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Council Bluffs Model A Club, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Early Ford V8 Club of America, Tall Corn Antique Car Club, Red Hat Society and Willows Club. Most of all, Eunice enjoyed attending events where her grandchildren were performing, whether it be football, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, soccer or musical concerts. She enjoyed going on adventures with Clay and in later years, her sister, Carol. She was especially excited to spend time with her great-grandbabies who called her GiGi. She was very much looking forward to meeting her newest great-grandson, Clay, named after his great-grandpa. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clay North, Jr., on November 5, 2009; her parents, John and Ellen Collins; her in-laws, Clay and Margaret North, Sr.; and her granddaughter, Amy Jo Hyatt. Eunice is survived by daughters, Jacque (Dave) Hyatt and Bobi (Todd) Treganza, all of Boone; grandchildren, Andrew (Allegra) Weigel, of Berkeley, Calif., Ben Weigel, of Boone, Abby (Brandon) Bublitz, of Boone, Emma Hyatt, of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Max Hyatt, of Ames; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Evelyn Bublitz, and Clay Weigel; sister, Carol (Rob) Campbell, of Plattsmouth, Neb.; and brother, Rick (Laurie) Collins, of Elmwood, Neb. A private family graveside service will be held at Mineral Ridge Cemetery, in Ridgeport, Iowa. Online condolences may be left to Eunice's family at www.schroeder memorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Eunice North Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, IA, 50036. The family will designate the memorials to assist COVID-19 frontline workers at Mary Greeley Medical Center, as they have taken the utmost care of Eunice. The family is compiling photos and memories from friends and family to create a scrapbook in Eunice's memory. Please share your favorite memories or photos by sending them to the family or posting them on www.schroeder memorialchapel.com.
