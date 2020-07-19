Nowling, Geraldine
Geraldine "Geri" Nowling, passed away July 11, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on March 15, 1932, to Carl and Clara Sorensen. Geri lived her entire life in Council Bluffs, and was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. She was a long-time employee of Omaha National Bank, and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and spent many years as a volunteer at Alegent Health Mercy Hospital. Geri was married to Richard in 1952, and produced a loving son, Richard "Rick". Geri was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her son, Rick; sister, Shirley Madsen; niece, Karla Moraine (Richard); nephews, Kristopher Madsen (Kristi), Kirk Madsen and Doyle Croson. Geri had countless friends and no enemies. A private burial service with family will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10 a.m.

