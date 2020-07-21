Nunez, Jesse
0 entries

Nunez, Jesse

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Jesse J. "Chue" Nunez, age 91, of Omaha, Neb., passed away July 19, 2020, in Omaha. Jesse was born January 28, 1929, in Council Bluffs, to the late Catarino and Angela (Medrano) Nunez, and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952, and spent over 30 years working at ASARCO as a lead refiner, retiring in 1992. Jesse was a devoted member of the Catholic faith and is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters. Survivors include his nieces, Margo Aguilera, of Papillion, Neb., Elizabeth Aguilera, of Omaha, Susan Aguilera-Robles, of Bellevue, Neb.; great-nephew, Salvador Robles, of Bellevue; great-nieces, Gabriella Robles and Andrea Robles, both of Omaha; great-nephew and godson of Chue's, Nicolas Robles, of Omaha; and other family members and friends. Rosary, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 23rd and O Street, at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Assumption Church, 5438 S. 22nd Street, at 10 a.m. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged.

+2 
Nunez, Jesse
+2 
Nunez, Jesse
+2 
Nunez, Jesse
To send flowers to the family of Jesse Nunez, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 23
Recitation of the Rosary
Thursday, July 23, 2020
7:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Recitation of the Rosary begins.
Jul 24
Funeral Mass
Friday, July 24, 2020
10:00AM
Assumption-Guadalupe Catholic Church
5438 S 22nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68107
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Mass begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News