Nunez, Jesse

Jesse J. "Chue" Nunez, age 91, of Omaha, Neb., passed away July 19, 2020, in Omaha. Jesse was born January 28, 1929, in Council Bluffs, to the late Catarino and Angela (Medrano) Nunez, and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952, and spent over 30 years working at ASARCO as a lead refiner, retiring in 1992. Jesse was a devoted member of the Catholic faith and is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters. Survivors include his nieces, Margo Aguilera, of Papillion, Neb., Elizabeth Aguilera, of Omaha, Susan Aguilera-Robles, of Bellevue, Neb.; great-nephew, Salvador Robles, of Bellevue; great-nieces, Gabriella Robles and Andrea Robles, both of Omaha; great-nephew and godson of Chue's, Nicolas Robles, of Omaha; and other family members and friends. Rosary, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 23rd and O Street, at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Assumption Church, 5438 S. 22nd Street, at 10 a.m. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged.
Service information
7:30PM
10:00AM
5438 S 22nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68107
