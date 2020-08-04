You have permission to edit this article.
Nuno, Esther
Nuno, Esther

Esther Nuno, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 31, 2020, at her residence with her family. Esther was born March 28, 1928, in Council Bluffs, and formerly worked at Tip Top and was the central supply clerk at St. Joe's Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Carmen (Gonzales) Flores; sisters, Eloise Wedikind, Eleanor Becerra, Eva Rodriguez; and brother, Liberty. Survivors include children, Carmen Nuno (Ramon DeSantiago), with whom she made her home, Frank Nuno (Trish), of McKinney, Texas, Dan Nuno (Cheryl), of Iowa City, Iowa, Eva Nuno (Mark Kinnaman), of Council Bluffs; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dolores Becerra, of Council Bluffs, Mary Negrete, Della Graf (Bill), of Omaha, Neb., Thomas Dominguez (Judy), of Council Bluffs, Eleanor Farrar (James), of Ill.; longtime friend, Paul Lara; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Wednesday, 9 to 10 a.m., followed by funeral service at 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association preferred.

Nuno, Esther
Nuno, Esther
Service information

Aug 5
Visitation
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Aug 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
10:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
