O'Brien, Dolores

Dee O'Brien, of Omaha, Neb., passed away June 25, 2020, at the age of 90. She is survived by daughters, Terri (Kevin) Hruska, of La Vista, Neb., and Jackie (Dave) Borcyk, of Papillion, Neb. She is also survived by four granddaughters, Marla (Mark) Stoltenberg, Kyndra (Troy) Bendickson, Jamie (Julie) Langbein, and Casey (Chris) Wildman; her nine great-grandchildren, and also her great-great-granddaughter. Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline (Kruse) Cook and Lewis Cook; and brother, John "Jack" Cook, of Chicago. Affectionately known to her family as "GG", she will be fondly remembered for her spunk, love of animals, especially Daisy, and her love of sewing and crafts. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to The Nebraska Humane Society or Serene Care Hospice of Omaha, Nebraska. There will be a private family inurnment and Celebration of Life at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.