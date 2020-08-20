O'Neill, Alicia (Dooley)

Alicia A. (Dooley) O'Neill, age 88, born June 2, 1932 and passed away on August 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Hugh J.; son, Michael F.; brother, James P. Dooley; and granddaughter, Anna Elizabeth O'Neill. Survived by children: Kathleen Root (Randy), Patrick (Farida), Colleen Rogers (Richard), Daniel (Julie), Kevin (Sue) and Eugene (Shari); 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation following CDC guidelines: Friday, August 21st from 3pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by Vigil Service at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, August 22nd, 10 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St., Council Bluffs. Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m., Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. Arrangements by:
