O'Neill, Richard

Richard J. "Dick" O'Neill, age 75, passed away July 23, 2020, at his residence. Richard was born in Council Bluffs, on June 26, 1945, to the late Robert and Betty J. (Howe) O'Neill and was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in 1963. He was united in marriage to Myrtle M. Cary in 1964 and had spent the last 55 years together. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and formerly worked for Roberts Dairy as a mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Finchem; brother, Bob. Dick will be remembered as a simple man who loved and took care of his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Myrtle; daughter, Cary O'Neill; sons, James (Taylor) O'Neill, Robert O'Neill; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way shortly; brother, John O'Neill; special nephew, Andrew Cary, and other family and friends. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral, Monday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Luncheon will follow immediately in the community room. Interment, Carson, Iowa, Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard at 1 p.m.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
10:00AM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
