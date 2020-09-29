Ottesen, Penny

Penny Elizabeth Ottesen passed away September, 23, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Council Bluffs, IA, on November 30, 1970, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1989. Penny is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Delia (Armstrong) Ottesen; brothers Donnie, John, and Joey. Survivors include daughter Molly Rose Ottesen; siblings, Charlie (Sheri) Ottesen, Connie (Wayne) Wold, Lynnie (Steve) Wood, Cliff (Susie) Ottesen; two aunts and one uncle; many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Penny will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her. Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials.