Over, Linda

Linda Sue Over, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 8, 2020, at Northcrest Care Center. Linda was born September 23, 1945, in Shenandoah, Iowa to the late Darrell and Hallie Faye (Fleming) Herold. She graduated from Essex, Iowa High School in 1963. Linda married Oliver Over on December 5, 1970, in Council Bluffs. After raising her children, Linda earned her nursing degree from Jennie Edmundson Hospital School of Nursing in 1986. Linda was the resident assessment coordinator at Risen Son and also worked for the VNA. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and Preceptor Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Over in 2009. Linda is survived by her daughter, Kerry (Chris) Baucom of Rockwall, Texas; son, Todd Over of Council Bluffs; granddaughters, Claire and Marin Baucom; brothers, Sam Herold of Council Bluffs, Donald (Beverly) Herold of Lake Ozark, MO; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Oscar and Deann Over of Council Bluffs; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann (Robert) Olson of Reno, Nev., Esther (Glenn) Pearson of Omaha; nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Forest lawn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials are suggested to the Jennie Edmundson Hospital School of Nursing Scholarship Fund. []
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.