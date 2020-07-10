Oviatt, Margaret
Margaret L. Oviatt, age 99, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 6, 2020, at Brookstone Village in Omaha, Neb. Margaret was born September 11, 1920, in Council Bluffs, to the late Charles A. and Mabel R. (Woods) Pleake. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1938. Margaret married Walter Oviatt on September 11, 1940, in Rockport, Mo. They were blessed with five children. Margaret was a homemaker and worked at Eve's Bakery and Safeway Grocery Store. She was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church, various circles at church and loved the Birthday Club. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Walter in 2003; and siblings, Geri (Joe) O'Bradovich and Charles Pleake. Margaret is survived by her children, Sue Ellen (Gary) Simpson, of Shalimar, Fla., Linda Kay (Ralph) Aldrich, of Waterloo, Neb., Jan Elaine (Dennis) Rix, of Sun Lakes, Ariz., Leon (Sheryl) Oviatt, of Murray, Neb., Kris Ann LeVier, of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; half-sister, Judy Johnston, of Omaha; half-brother, Kenneth (Vi) Pleake, of Manilla, Iowa; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 10 a.m., at Saint John Lutheran Church. Interment at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church or Children's Square, U.S.A.

Oviatt, Margaret
Oviatt, Margaret
Service information

Jul 12
Visitation
Sunday, July 12, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Jul 13
Funeral Service
Monday, July 13, 2020
10:00AM
Saint John Lutheran Church
633 Willow Ave
Council Bluffs , Iowa 51501
