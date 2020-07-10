Oviatt, Margaret

Margaret L. Oviatt, age 99, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 6, 2020, at Brookstone Village in Omaha, Neb. Margaret was born September 11, 1920, in Council Bluffs, to the late Charles A. and Mabel R. (Woods) Pleake. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1938. Margaret married Walter Oviatt on September 11, 1940, in Rockport, Mo. They were blessed with five children. Margaret was a homemaker and worked at Eve's Bakery and Safeway Grocery Store. She was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church, various circles at church and loved the Birthday Club. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Walter in 2003; and siblings, Geri (Joe) O'Bradovich and Charles Pleake. Margaret is survived by her children, Sue Ellen (Gary) Simpson, of Shalimar, Fla., Linda Kay (Ralph) Aldrich, of Waterloo, Neb., Jan Elaine (Dennis) Rix, of Sun Lakes, Ariz., Leon (Sheryl) Oviatt, of Murray, Neb., Kris Ann LeVier, of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; half-sister, Judy Johnston, of Omaha; half-brother, Kenneth (Vi) Pleake, of Manilla, Iowa; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 10 a.m., at Saint John Lutheran Church. Interment at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church or Children's Square, U.S.A.
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
10:00AM
633 Willow Ave
Council Bluffs , Iowa 51501
