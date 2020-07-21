Owen, Janet
Owen, Janet

Janet Louise Owen, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away, at her home, on July 20, 2020. She was born January 15, 1946, in Council Bluffs, to the late Leonard L. and Wanita (Knecht) McQuinn. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1964. She worked at Alters, in Council Bluffs, and then did in-home daycare for many years. She went back to work as a lab technician and retired from DCI, in Omaha, Neb. Janet enjoyed bowling, shopping and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Owen, Sr.; brothers, Byron and Leonard; step-son, Don Owen, Jr.; grandson, Jacob Robinson. Janet is survived by her children, Ronald Robinson (Marla Smith), Allen Robinson (Shauna Kindred), Christie Calabro (Tim), Rick Robinson (Tricia), Anita Owen (Nick Muller), Tammy Patterson (Bob Hyduk); grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Owen, Janet
Owen, Janet
Service information

Jul 23
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Jul 22
Visitation
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
