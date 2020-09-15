 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Palma, Peter
0 entries

Palma, Peter

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Peter Joseph Palma III, aged 66, passed away September 12,2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Peter Palma Jr. and Carmen (Rivera) Palma on May 26, 1954. He is preceded in death by his sister Elisha Palma. He is survived by his parents; loving partner Susan Ryder; daughters Briana Palma, Bethany (Austin) Gutridge, Kayla Palma, and Cali Palma; granddaughters Jaleana, Jocelyn, Zariah, and Zoey; grandson Calvin; brother Rick (Lynn) Palma; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a girl dad in every sense of the term and a Los Angeles Laker for life. He lived for cheering on the Huskers every Saturday. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.

+1 
Palma, Peter
+1 
Palma, Peter

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert