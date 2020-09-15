Palma, Peter

Peter Joseph Palma III, aged 66, passed away September 12,2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Peter Palma Jr. and Carmen (Rivera) Palma on May 26, 1954. He is preceded in death by his sister Elisha Palma. He is survived by his parents; loving partner Susan Ryder; daughters Briana Palma, Bethany (Austin) Gutridge, Kayla Palma, and Cali Palma; granddaughters Jaleana, Jocelyn, Zariah, and Zoey; grandson Calvin; brother Rick (Lynn) Palma; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a girl dad in every sense of the term and a Los Angeles Laker for life. He lived for cheering on the Huskers every Saturday. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.
