Perdue, William "Bill"

William E. "Bill" Perdue, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 5, 2020, at his residence. Bill was born in Lewis, Iowa, on April 22, 1937, to the late Darrell and Glenda (Hummel) Perdue, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1960. Bill worked for the railroad before becoming a realtor and house builder. Bill was involved in countless house sales and builds during his career. He enjoyed people, golfing and the casino. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard. Survivors include wife, Tracy M. Andrews; sons, William Perdue, Jr., Bradley and wife Mindy Perdue, Brian and wife Yvette Perdue; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Shelby Andrews, all of Council Bluffs; sister, Patricia Hatcher, of Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral service, Monday, 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Bill will be laid to rest in Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon will follow at the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Memorials to American Cancer Society preferred.
Service information
2:00PM-5:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
1:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
