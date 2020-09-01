Pettit, Helen

Helen Marie Pettit, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on August 31, 2020. Helen was born August 18, 1927, in Omaha, NE to the late George and Julia (Skomal) Kriegler, Sr. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1945 and attended Boyles Business College. Helen married Robert Pettit, Sr. on September 20, 1952. They were blessed with four children. Helen was the executive to the vice-president at Enron Corp. and worked for the trust dept. at Council Bluffs Savings Bank retiring in 1990. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and it's Altar & Rosary Society. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Pettit in 2008; brothers, George Kriegler, Jr. and Bernard Kriegler. Helen is survived by her children, Robert Pettit, Jr., Gary Pettit, John (Mary Ellen) Pettit, Michelle (Bob) Mescher all of Council Bluffs; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia O'Neil; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Joanne Pettit; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret and Bob Darnell; sister-in-law, Betty Kriegler all of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews. Recitation of the Rosary, Wednesday, 6 p.m. followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Inurnment in Garner Township Cemetery with a lunch following in Kottas Hall at St. Peter's. The family will direct memorial contributions.
