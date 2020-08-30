 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleake, Sandra
0 entries

Pleake, Sandra

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Sandra S. Pleake, age 79, passed away on August 27, 2020. Sandra was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Belt. Survived by childen, Ken (Jaye) Pleaka, Sherry Christensen, and Michelle McCracken; 4 grand children; and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Celebration of life servce starting at 11 a.m. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Memorials in Sandra's name can be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

+1 
Pleake, Sandra
+1 
Pleake, Sandra

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert