Pleake, Sandra

Sandra S. Pleake, age 79, passed away on August 27, 2020. Sandra was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Belt. Survived by childen, Ken (Jaye) Pleaka, Sherry Christensen, and Michelle McCracken; 4 grand children; and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Celebration of life servce starting at 11 a.m. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Memorials in Sandra's name can be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.