Poldberg, Jeannine

Jeannine M. Poldberg, born July 5, 1932, passed away on July 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Lyle. Survived by sons, Warren (Connie) and Brian (Lori); grand-children, Vicki (Kevin) Rahn, Kathi (Tony) Beach, Deric, Adam, and John Poldberg; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Trever, and Jennika Beach, Alison and Kaitlin Rahn; sister, Jeanette (Merlyn) Knudsen; honorary family member, Robert Freeman; many other relatives and friends. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Carter Lake Presbyterian Church, 3030 N. 9th St., Carter Lake, IA 51510.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.