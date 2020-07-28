Pryor, Hugh
Hugh Arnold Pryor, age 78, passed away July 26, 2020. He was born November 9, 1941, in Council Bluffs, to the late Arthur and Amanda (Volkens) Pryor. Hugh is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barb Pryor; son, William Pryor; brothers, Dick and Bob Pryor. He is survived by daughter, Cheryl Pryor; sons, Mike (Debbie) Pryor and Tim Pryor; brother, Fred (Janice) Pryor; sister, Martha (Roland) Mace; grandchildren, Grant, Garrett and Chloe Pryor; nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation with refreshments will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July, 30, 2020, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service and burial will be at a later date. Memorials can be directed to Children's Miracle Network or St. Jude Hospital.

To send flowers to the family of Hugh Pryor, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 30
Visitation W/ Refreshments
Thursday, July 30, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
