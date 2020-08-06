Rallis, Jacqueline J.

Jacqueline J. Rallis, age 85, died at her home on August 4, 2020. She was born in Lincoln, Neb., on July 13, 1935, to the late Jack and Rose (Komarek) Burton. Jacquie was both a nurse and a teacher. She was known to many at St. Albert as "Grandma Jacquie" and she was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sue Thomssen and Shirley Burton. Jacquie is survived by her husband of 61 years, E. Stephen Rallis; sons and daughters-in-law, Vinny and Ellen Rallis, Kraig and Lisa Rallis, Kris and Amy Rallis; brother and sister-in-law, James and Ronnie Burton; grandsons, Chance Rallis (Nikki), Nick Rallis, Blake Rallis and Sam Rallis; a host of other family and friends. Rosary recitation is 5 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m., on Saturday August 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church - 1 Bluff Street in Council Bluffs. Interment is in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church or St. Albert Schools. The family requests those attending any of the services to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
