Redman, Richard

Richard P. Redman of Council Bluffs, age 91, passed away August 19, 2020. Richard was born November 29, 1928, in Burwell, Nebraska to Ruby (McCartney) and George Porter. He is preceded in death by parents, Ruby and Max; wives, Wanda and Margaret; stepbrother, Bud; stepsister, Roberta; and stepson, Byron Armstrong. Richard is survived by his children, Ronna (Tim) Ryan, Donna Steiner, Lonna (Bud) Rossiter; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; Private services will be held.
