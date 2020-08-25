Reed, Maria J.

Maria J. Reed, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 22, 2020, at her home. Maria was born November 26, 1935, in Portland, Oregon to the late James and Dove (See) Hosford. She married Willard Wayne Reed on February 22, 1956. They were blessed with 5 children, Michael, James, Mark, Monica and Anthony. Maria was a homemaker and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Reed in 2019 and her son, Michael Reed in 1983. Maria is survived by her children, James Reed of Council Bluffs, Mark (Wendi) Reed of Omaha, Monica Reed of Lincoln, Nebraska, Tony (Chris) Reed of Glenwood, Iowa; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.
