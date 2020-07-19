Reich, Karla

Karla (Beu) Reich's journey began October 22, 1950, in Fairbury, Neb., to Norman and Billy Beu. She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson (1969) and Concordia College. Jesus welcomed Karla home at 69, to join her dad; and brother, Sid, on July 15, 2020, after her courageous five year battle with Alzheimer's. Those left to cherish her are her mom; sister, Jane Beu; daughter, Kristin Rosado; son, Peter Reich (Adrienne); her nephew, Shawn Beu; all the grands, Karson, Kassy, Piper, Avery, Atley and Nolan; many family members; her best friend, Jacquie Johnston; and the many hearts she touched along the way. Karla was a light to everyone she knew. She was kind, patient, loving and an amazing child of God. Her family always came first, her eyes lit up when her grandchildren were around and she loved with her whole heart. Karla changed lives by her presence and was admired by many. Our family is grateful God chose us to be graced by Karla. Welcome home, here's to you! A celebration of Karla's life will be held grave side in the near future. Updates via Facebook as plans are finalized. Family will direct memorials.
