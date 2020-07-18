Richards, Linda

Linda S. Richards, age 72, passed away July 16, 2020. She was born May 29, 1948. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Goc; father, Charles Doughty. Linda is survived by her husband, Bernard Richards; children, Bernie Richards (Kim), Sheila Upton (Dan), Tracy Richards (Raina), Michelle Antunez (Wong); brother, Keith Goc; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Monday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa. The family will direct memorials.
