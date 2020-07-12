Richardson, James

James Dean Richardson, age 64, passed away July 1, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1956, to the late Ron and Barbara (Wolfe) Nichols, in Omaha, Neb. James worked as a heavy machine operator for the Union Pacific Railroad for 39 years. James was preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Barbara Nichols. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Melody Richardson; children, Jennifer Perdue (Chris), David Richardson (Tiffany), Craig Richardson and Steven Richardson (Jessica); seven grandchildren; sisters, Teresa Osbahr (Gary) and Rhonda Mohr; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
