Rinde, John

John Luther Rinde was born on November 3, 1930, in Falls City, NE, the son of Rev. Dr. Thomas and Inez Rinde. His family moved to Nebraska City and later to Fremont, NE, where he graduated from Fremont High School in 1948. He attended Midland University, becoming involved in theater, acapella choir, cheerleading and golf. After graduating from Midland in 1953, he went on to attend Central Seminary in Fremont. He was ordained into the Lutheran ministry in 1956. John was married to Ruth Sudmam in 1954, with whom he had three sons. In 1984 he married Jean Hamilton. As a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, John served in the following parishes: Grace, Sutherland, NE; Messiah, Springfield, MO; Holy Cross, Omaha, NE and St. Paul's, Grand Island, NE. Upon retirement, he became a fundraiser for Cosgriff Company in Omaha, and later became Director of Planned Giving for the Christian Home-Children's Square in Council Bluffs, IA. He retired from full-time work in 1995. Because of his love for the Lord and his desires to serve Him, John continued to serve as interim pastor for number of parishes in Iowa for the next ten years. John expressed his love for music in many ways. He impacted the lives of many youth by directing a creativity conference called "Youth Create" for thirteen years. He enjoyed singing in the church choir and providing special worship music with his wife, Jean. He loved playing guitar and composing and singing his own songs, recording two record albums. John was also active in Lutheran Brotherhood, YMCA, Kiwanis, Optimist and Rotary clubs. He will be remembered for his quick wit, sharp intellect and warm, caring spirit. John was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Dr. Thomas and Inez Rinde; sister, Ruth Jensen-Norman and niece, Nancy Jensen-Norman. He is survived by his wife, Jean now of Fergus Falls, MN; sons: John David "J.D." of Huntington Beach, CA; Daniel of Phoenix, AZ; Richard (Suzy), granddaughters, Allison and Rachel , all of San Diego, CA; stepson, Tim (Marlys) Hamilton of Fergus Falls, MN; brothers; Tom of Dublin, CA; Jim (Sharon) of Mt. Juliet, TN; sisters; Doris Eckert of Shoreline, WA; Carolyn (John) Marxen Sparks of Surprise, AZ; Mary Adams of Annville, PA; many nieces and nephews, five step-grandchildren, and twenty step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Midland University Rinde Scholarship, Fremont, NE, or Children's Square USA, Council Bluffs, IA. Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51501. Cemetery: Memorial Park Cemetery, Fremont, NE. Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
