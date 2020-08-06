Mary M. Roach, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 23, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Mary was born February 17, 1927, in Shenandoah, Iowa, to the late Victor and Marie (Hopper) Smith. She graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1944. Mary worked at the City National Bank in Shenandoah for 11 1/2 years. She married J. Douglas Roach on November 7, 1953. They were blessed with four children. Mary continued her working career for the Lewis Central School District in Council Bluffs for 14 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Roach in 2016; sister, Warrene Ingrim; brothers, Woodrow and Victor Smith; sisters-in-law, Mary Louise Roach and Veronica Roach. Mary is survived by her sons, Jim (Kathy) Roach of Evergreen, Colo., Richard (Julie) Roach of Omaha, Neb; twin daughters, Linda (Bill) Rath of Gilbert, Ariz., Susan (Craig) Musick of Scottsdale, Ariz.; 8 grandchildren; sister, Ann Sowers of Indio, Calif., Joan Arouni of Gilbert, Ariz.; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A lunch will immediately follow in the parish hall. Interment in the Glenwood, Iowa Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, one hour prior to the mass at the church. Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick Building Fund.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.