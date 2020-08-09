Roane, John "Jack"

John "Jack" Roane, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020, after a long illness. Jack was born April 19, 1943 to the late Fred and Alvena (Janssen) Roane in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He married Kathleen "Mike" Sullivan on November 17, 1962 at St. Patrick Church, Dunlap, Iowa. Jack grew up on the family farm south of Neola and continued farming and feeding cattle until his retirement. He was a mentor to many and was always up for a lively discussion of current events. He is survived by his wife, Mike of Neola; children, Sheila Roane (Jeff Nelson) of Neola, Iowa, Jackie (Rick) Olsen of Persia, Iowa, Shirley Roane (Don Goldman) of Sigourney, Iowa, Fred (Vicki) Roane of Neola, Iowa, Donna (Charlie) Ring of Neola, Iowa, and Frank (Tracey) Roane of Minden, IA; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date.
