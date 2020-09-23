 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert, Terry
0 entries

Robert, Terry

  • 0

Terry L. Roberts August 3, 1957 September 20, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Elaine (Craig) Roberts; brother, Barney Roberts. Survived by his children, Tracy Roberts (Dan Tippets), Cindy Rasmussen (Jeff), Michael Roberts (Tiffany Belieu), Jesse Roberts; siblings, Barbara Maron and Leslie Binau (Larry); sister-in-law, Theresa Roberts; 3 grandchildren. Memorial service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday September 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service.

Robert, Terry

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert