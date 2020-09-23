Robert, Terry

Terry L. Roberts August 3, 1957 September 20, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Elaine (Craig) Roberts; brother, Barney Roberts. Survived by his children, Tracy Roberts (Dan Tippets), Cindy Rasmussen (Jeff), Michael Roberts (Tiffany Belieu), Jesse Roberts; siblings, Barbara Maron and Leslie Binau (Larry); sister-in-law, Theresa Roberts; 3 grandchildren. Memorial service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday September 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service.