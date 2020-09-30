Rolland, Russell

Rolland Everett Russell, age 82, passed away on Se ptember 28, 2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Rolland was born to the late Donald and Esther (Nusser) Russell on September 6, 1938, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilda Briggs-Russell; brother, Terry Russell; great grandson, Colton Price and Nathaniel Zaskalan. He is survived by daughter, Terri (LeRoy) Starkey; sons, Rob (Kim) Briggs and Gary Briggs; brother, Craig (Karen) Russell; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; a niece and nephew. A Memorial Service will be held at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1:00PM. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society.