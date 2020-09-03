James Myron Rosman, age 77, known as Jamie to friends and family, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, in his home after a long bout with COPD and throat cancer. James was born in Harlan, Iowa, to the late Myron and Veronica (Gue) Rosman. James graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School and served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969. He married Edith Christensen on May 3, 1969. They moved to Omaha and raised three sons. Jamie worked for JC Penney and later for Glidden Paint. After his retirement, he proudly started a new career being a "stay-at-home grandpa" to his six grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, served as an adult leader for the Boy Scouts and youth group. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and tinkering with any small engine he could find. James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Edith Rosman; sons, Brian (Julie), Kenny (Veronica) and Phillip Rosman, all of Omaha; brothers, Steve of Council Bluffs, Bill of Omaha and Rudy of McKinley, Texas; sisters, Mary Lou Crowder of Glenwood, Iowa, and Elaine O'Grady of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Shelby, Mackenzie, Chloe, Emily, Robert, Jack and Rachel Rosman; and many nieces and nephews all over the country. Funeral Mass: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2020, at 10:00AM at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Omaha. Visitation: Friday beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a Wake Service at 7 p.m., also at Holy Ghost. Private inurnment later at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.