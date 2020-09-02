Ross, Terry

Terry D. Ross, age 80, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away August 29, at Fox Run in Council Bluffs. Terry was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane and daughter, Tami Ross Keightley. Survivors include his wife, Gloria; daughter, Kim (Kevin) Taylor of Glenwood; step-children, Lisa (Randy) Tallman of Mineola, IA; Michael (Patrick) Plumer of San Mateo, CA; and Marcie (Butch) Fosdick of DeWitt, IA; 2 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Graveside services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola, IA.
