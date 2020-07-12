(Rudloph) Youmans, Arlene

Arlene Mae (Rudolph) Youmans Arlene Mae (Rudolph) Youmans was born 1928 and died in 2020. Memorial service is 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 322 Molley St., Bennington, Neb. Private family interment at Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to VNA Hospice of Omaha or St. John's Church. Complete notice later.
