Ryan, Marilyn

Marilyn E. Ryan, age 89, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 31, 2020 at Risen Son Nursing Home. Marilyn was born July 7, 1931 in Dunlap, Iowa to the late John D. and Letha (Ellis) Willard. She attended Persia, Iowa Elementary during the Depression, graduating from Persia High School in 1949. Marilyn married William L. "Bill" Ryan on October 4, 1950 in Neola, Iowa after meeting at a dance ("doll in a red dress") in Neola. They were blessed with six daughters and were married for 67 years, until Bill's passing in October of 2017. Marilyn was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church; it's Altar & Rosary Society; former member of Tri-Center School Board, and Board of Director's at Home Savings Bank in Persia. In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Harrison Stein. Marilyn is survived by her six daughters and spouses, Laura (Reid) Hemmingsen of Neola, Mary (Ron) King of Persia, Jane (Dr. Jim) Whalen of Council Bluffs, Nancy (Mike) Lauver of Grundy Center, Iowa, Anne (Roger) Lindvall of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Carol (Larry ) Stein of Portsmouth, Iowa; 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A private family funeral mass was held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment was held in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Neola, Iowa. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St. Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
