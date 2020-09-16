Sales, Terry

Terry Lee Sales Jr. age 45, passed away suddenly September 13, 2020 in Ida Grove, Iowa while fishing. Terry was born November 23, 1974 in Orange County California to Terry Sales Sr; and Susan (Shipp) Sales, but spent most of his life in Council Bluffs. He worked as a welder for the past 15 years for the Rescar Company. Terry was an avid fisherman and hunter. Survivors include son, Cody and wife, Sarah Sales and their children Ruger and Schuylar Sales; father, Terry Sales Sr., Missouri Valley; mother, Sue Sales and companion Andy Mass, Crescent, IA; sisters, Wendi Christo, and Amanda Gibbons husband Sam, Council Bluffs; bestfriend, Karen McDonald of Atlantic, IA; 4 nephews, 1 niece and many cousins. Visitation Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Friday 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Terry will be laid to rest in Hazel Dell Cemetery. Family will direct memorial contributions. Gathering for Terry will be held at the Eagles Club following the burial.
